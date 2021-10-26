WWE NXT’s Indi Hartwell Talks First Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, Teaming with Persia Pirotta, and More

Tonight is one of my favorite NXT events of the year in Halloween Havoc, and the card is loaded with opportunities for Championship gold to switch hands. That includes a chance for two tag teams to take the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships from current Champs Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta have their sights set on being the ones to claim those titles and knock Shirai and Stark off their pedestal. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Hartwell ahead of the big night, which will actually be the first ladder match Hartwell has been a part of, and that’s why she’s a bit more nervous than excited.

“I’m definitely more on the nervous and scared side of it. I’ve never been in a ladder match before, so this is a new experience for me,” Hartwell said. “I’m obviously excited because I want to become the first-ever two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and tomorrow is my opportunity to do that. But yeah, I’m a little bit scared.”

Now, her The Way teammate Candice LeRae made sure to drop a note ahead of the match on social media, telling Hartwell to avenge her. Fans might remember that last time around when The Way faced Shirai she sent LeRae careening off a ladder and into another one in a brutal spot, and revenge is definitely on Hartwell’s mind. “If I don’t win the titles, that’s my second goal in the match. I need to avenge Candice,” Hartwell said.

This time around Hartwell is teaming up with Pirotta instead of LeRae, and it was a pretty organic pairing since Hartwell and Pirotta were already close friends.

“So she and I have been real-life best friends for years. We both kind of came up and started wrestling at the same time and have had parallel careers. And then when we were figuring out the bachelorette party for the InDex storyline, we wanted to put in someone who has a real-life connection to me,” Hartwell said. “So, she was newly signed and we had the idea to have her as a bridesmaid to introduce her onto the show. And obviously with Candice being pregnant, then I don’t have a tag team partner. So I think it worked out perfectly that way.”

Hartwell would love to reclaim those Women’s Tag Team Titles, but even if she does, that doesn’t mean she isn’t interested in a singles shot at that NXT Women’s Championship.

“I would eventually like to do a singles run. Yeah. I think I can’t live NXT without becoming NXT Women’s Champion. But if I become an NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion again, I would definitely want a long run with the title,” Hartwell said.

With a ladder match about to be on her resume, is there another type of match on her bucket list? Turns out there is. “Not so much stipulation match, but I would love to be in the Royal Rumble one day,” Hartwell said. I pointed out it would be a great moment to have in St. Louis, and she thinks so too. “I was just looking at the pay-per-view schedule for next year. And I was like, Yeah, I’m free that day,” Hartwell said.

You can see Hartwell and Pirotta in action tonight, and here’s the full card for Halloween Havoc:

NXT Champion Tommaso CIampa vs Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Scareway To Hell)

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Imperium (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

You can watch NXT’s Halloween Havoc tonight on USA Network at 7 PM CST.

You can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!