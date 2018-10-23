WWE Officials Reportedly Set Date for Final Decision on Crown Jewel Location

WWE has kept quiet in recent weeks regarding their upcoming Crown Jewel event on November 2nd, removing all mentions of the event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from their website and television products, but the final decision on whether it will move forward is reportedly nigh.

The event was originally announced in September as part of the company’s new 10-year, multimillion-dollar deal with Saudi General Sports Authority, but controversy quickly began to surround the event following the alleged murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Numerous companies have severed ties with the country and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following Khashoggi’s alleged murder, but WWE has yet to make a decision over whether to cancel their upcoming event.

“As always, we maintain an open line of communication with our performers as we continue to monitor the situation,” WWE said in a statement to the New York Post on October 15th.

According to a new report from The Wrap, WWE officials will make an official decision on the event on Wednesday, October 24th, after Turkish officials release the results of their investigation into Khashoggi’s death.

“The report is expected on Tuesday. Due to time zone differences, WWE will likely not have a decision before Tuesday night’s ‘SmackDown’ episode. But the brass are expected to make a call on Wednesday,” The Wrap reported.

While WWE did not mention Saudi Arabia on Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw, they did make a major update to the card. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened the show by announcing he had been diagnosed with leukemia and that he would be forced to relinquish his title.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said in an emotional speech. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

Later in the evening, WWE announced that Braun Strowman would take former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the vacated title.