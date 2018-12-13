WWE: Paige’s ‘Fighting With My Family’ Movie Gets Two New Photos

The Rock recently revealed a new poster for the story of Paige Fighting With My Family, and now we have two new photos from the film as well.

The first photo features Saraya (played by Florence Pugh) holding her replica Divas Championship Belt in her room, as she aspires to be like the superstars she sees on television and win the belt for herself one day. As we know she did just that, but this is the story of how she got there, so we’re not sure if we’ll actually see that moment in the film.

The second photo features Saraya and her brother Zak (played by Jack Lowden), who are trying out for WWE together, as both want to be superstars in the ring one day. As we see in the trailer, this doesn’t go as planned for one of them, and we’re interested in seeing how that dynamic and eventual conflict plays out in the film.

You can see the new photos above and below. You can also check out the brand new poster right here.

As for the real-life Paige. we don’t know if she will actually be making a cameo in the movie, but we’re hopeful she’ll make an appearance before the credits roll.

The film is written and directed by Stephen Merchant, with Kevin Misher, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Merchant, and Michael J. Luisi serving as Producers. Andy Berman, Hiram Garcia, Daniel Battsek, Tracey Josephs, David Kosse, and Rhodri Thomas will be Executive Producing.

Fighting With My Family stars Florence Pugh (Paige/Saraya Knight), Jack Lowden (Zak Knight), Nick Frost (Ricky Knight), Lena Headey (Julia Knight), and The Rock.

You can find the official description for Fighting With My Family below.

“FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY is a heartwarming comedy based on the incredible true story of WWE Superstar Paige™. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her family and face this new, cut-throat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep, fight for her family, and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.”

Fighting With My Family hits theaters on February 14th, 2019.