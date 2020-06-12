More Details on WWE’s Decision to Remove Paul Heyman From Creative Team

✖

More details have emerged on WWE’s decision to remove Paul Heyman from the creative team. The company completely shocked fans on Thursday as the announcement of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown merging writing teams spread across the web. WrestleVotes has sources that paint a picture of how strange things were over at the Red Brand. The exact quotes will raise some eyebrows among fans of the company’s weekly programming. Heyman will now be an on-air personality and Bruce Pritchard has been given control of the creative writing process. The entire future of the company will be shaped by this decision and this quote from WrestleVotes reflects that.

Regarding the creative change, source indicates that RAW has been a mess lately. At times recently the show has changed up to the point of air. While the blame isn’t solely on Heyman, he is the one taking the fall here. “It couldn’t continue like this” was an exact quote I got. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 12, 2020

WWE wrote, “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

2020 has been a year of upheaval on multiple fronts in the entertainment industry and WWE is not immune to those changes. The company has had to reconsider how it decides to connect with the fanbase going forward. WrestleMania was a moment where that sort of new thinking was on display and the company benefitted from it. The Boneyard Match and the Firefly Funhouse went over amazingly on social media. So, the gameplan exists to find new ways to craft cinematic matches for fans. Now, the task will be to carve out some sort of plan that ensures that the weekly shows can carry palpable excitement multiple times a month. NXT had one heck of a week recently, and maybe the answers lie there as well. There have been hits, but it's about ironing out some of the rough patches at this point.

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

How do you feel about the creative shake-up? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.