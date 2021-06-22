Peyton Royce Recaps Awkward Conversation She Had With Vince McMahon Before Her Release

✖

Peyton Royce, now going by Cassie Lee, and Billie Kay (Jessie McKay) were both released by the WWE back on April 15 and have since gone into detail about their final year with the WWE. On the latest episode of Off Her Chops, Royce described a particularly awkward conversation with Vince McMahon and joked it was why she wound up getting cut. Royce explained (h/t Cageside Seats), "This was when you had been drafted to Smackdown, and I decided to put on my big girl panties and go talk to Vince. Like, I had in my head what I knew I wanted to say, but he brushed it off very quickly, and then I was like, 'Oh crap, I got nothing else'. This was my idea that I wanted to present, and he wanted to discuss other ideas. But I didn't have other ideas. This was the one I wanted to talk about that I put my time and effort into.

"And he says to me like, 'What do you do for fun?' Me being me, the introvert, the homebody that I am, I had to let him know that I just like to sit on the couch with my dogs and watch TV. And he just stared at me," she continued. "And so in my head I'm like, 'Just make something up, make something up.' Couldn't make anything up, nothing was coming out. 'Cause I'm not a liar. So I didn't want to lie to the man. I feel like he probably could have seen right through that. And I basically said to him like, 'I'm really sorry, I'm boring. I like to just be at home on my off days.'"

She concluded — "But yeah, I didn't contribute any more to that conversation, unfortunately. That's probably why I lost the job."

Royce's final match in WWE came against then-Raw Women's Champion Asuka back on the March 22 episode of Raw. The bout was made after Royce cut a promo on Raw Talk that wound up going viral, but she later revealed that promo had nothing to do with her getting booked.

"That match I had with Asuka was kind of strange, because afterwards I felt so happy and so fulfilled like, 'Yes! I feel like I'm finally scratching my wrestling itch!,' but I had this really strange feeling overcome me. I just had this strange feeling that that was gonna be my last wrestling match," she told Busted Open Radio (h/t Sportskeeda). "It was just this feeling that came over me and went away. Then I find out afterwards that I only got that match because someone had COVID. It wasn't because my RAW Talk promo got me the opportunity. I just had this strange feeling that it was my last match,