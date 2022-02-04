WWE: Plans for Goldberg Return Reportedly Revealed

With WrestleMania season in full swing, WWE looks to be pulling out all the stops regarding big names and returning stars, and the latest report from Fightful Select reveals one of those returning names might be Goldberg. According to the report, the working plan is for Goldberg to return to WWE imminently so he can be a part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber event that will take place in Saudi Arabia. As for the plans themselves, at last check, they reportedly have Goldberg taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, which would actually be a match that was supposed to happen earlier.

Goldberg was initially supposed to face Reigns two years ago at WrestleMania, but when the pandemic hit Reigns stepped out of WWE. He wouldn’t return until August of 2020, and that’s when his new persona first landed. He hasn’t looked back ever since.

In that time Goldberg has faced Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, and last time he fought Lashley it seemed their fight wasn’t quite over. Not sure how we get to him pivoting to Reigns, but I’m sure they’ll come up with something. In any case, a Goldberg vs Reigns match now is a very different thing than it was back then.

This version of Reigns is immensely over with the fans despite being a heel, so there will likely be just as many cheers for Roman as there will be for Goldberg. Now, that’s if this actually happens, and with how many changes happened before and during the Rumble, this could end up not happening.

It does make some sense though, as Lashley will likely be taking on Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. This gives Reigns a high-profile opponent that he can (and should) defeat until he can take on Lesnar at WrestleMania. Then you can get back to finishing out Goldberg’s story with Lashley at the event if you so choose.

Goldberg is a big ratings draw on Raw, though if he were to take on Reigns, that means he would be on SmackDown primarily for a few weeks. It will be intriguing to see where this goes and if this happens. They would need to start the build soon, so maybe we’ll see him pop up tomorrow night on SmackDown.

