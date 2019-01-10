WWE Predicts Five Superstars Who Will Become Champion in 2019

As much as we’d like to believe that Superstars can become WWE Champion with good old fashion hard work and dedication, no one wins WWE gold without Vince McMahon’s blessing. However, a recent YouTube video may have given at McMahon’s plans in 2019.

The clip predicted five WWE Superstars who will become champion this year. While none of this is guaranteed, each name, outside of maybe Sanity and Ember Moon have been implicated in rumors that hint at their major success on WWE’s main roster.

Here’s the list:

Drew McIntyre

The Miz

Ember Moon

Sanity

Mandy Rose

McIntyre’s name is hardly random as Vince McMahon is said to be enamored with the 33-year-old Scotsman. McIntyre has some of the better odds to win the Royal Rumble in a few months, but that may be a little ambitious. McIntyre is on the short list of potential Universal Champions, and if this is indeed his destiny, then look for him to make a run at the big red belt after WrestleMania.

The Miz returning to the top of WWE has been a discussion point for several months now. After an all-time good run as Intercontinental Champion, The Miz reminded WWE and its fans that he is capable of being a top talent in the company. Now that he and Daniel Bryan’s rivalry has been flipped upside-down, it seems like a shot at the WWE Championship is near. The Miz is a logical name to win the Rumble, but he may find a different route to punch his ‘Mania ticket with Bryan.

Ember Moon has enjoyed a gradual rise in relevance in 2018, but if she wants to become a WWE Champion, she’ll need to move to SmackDown. With Ronda Rousey occupying Raw’s top spot, she won’t be losing that title to anyone not named Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair. However, another Superstar Shake Up seems likely this year so look for Moon to jump to Tuesdays to pursue WWE gold.

Since arriving on SmackDown, Sanity has yet to make much noise. However most of the Blue Brand’s tag division has stalled, so opportunities have been sparse for all teams. But 2019 could be the year Sanity emerges and gives SmackDown a high dose of weird.

On several occasions in 2018, Mandy Rose was attached to rumors of her being rocketed to the top of WWE’s women’s division. However with the rise of Lynch, Asuka, Carmella, and the arrival of Flair to SmackDown, Rose had trouble finding legitimate opportunities. But multiple reports have indicated that Rose is a favorite of McMahon and the possibility of her becoming a WWE Champion ins 2019 is very real.