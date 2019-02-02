WWE Presents Worlds Collide Event Today, Everything You Need To Know

WWE presents their historic Worlds Collide event today on the WWE Network.

The event, which has a name that calls back to a famed show that WCW co-produced with AAA in 1994, is the first time that the company has put their WWE NXT, WWE NXT UK, and 205 Live Superstars all together for one show. While the publicity for the event has been somewhat under the radar, it should be an amazing afternoon and evening of professional wrestling featuring some of the most talented athletes in WWE. The events were actually filmed this past weekend at Royal Rumble Axxess.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE released the following statement on today’s events:

“Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, when the tournament’s opening rounds stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, the action continues with the Worlds Collide special on WWE Network, featuring a Battle Royal with all 15 competitors and matches from the later rounds, including the tournament final. The historic Worlds Collide event is utterly unique in every way. Each brand will be represented by five Superstars, meaning never-before-seen, brand-versus-brand dream matches will become a reality for the very first time. The tournament begins with a 15-Superstar Battle Royal that determines the bracket seeding, and the winner of the entire tournament will receive a future NXT, NXT UK or 205 Live championship match of their choosing. Anyone can become a champion on any brand! Representing NXT are Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee and Shane Thorne. NXT UK representatives include Mark Andrews, Tyler Bate, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin and Zack Gibson. Participating Cruiserweights from 205 Live, meanwhile, include Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, TJP and Humberto Carrillo. Don’t miss a second of the tournament action.”

The stream of the opening rounds is already underway and you can watch it right here below.

Then tune into the WWE Network this evening at 8:00 p.m. Eastern when there will be a 15-man battle royal to determine the tournament’s seeding and then the conclusion of the tournament, including the finals.