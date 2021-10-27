Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Gets Both of His Legs Amputated Due to MRSA Infection

Jimmy Rave, real name James Guffey and best known for his work in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling/TNA, revealed earlier this week that he had been diagnosed with MRSA back in June and needed to get both of his legs amputated. He also posted a post-operation surgery from a hospital bed. He wrote in a Twitter thread, “Apparently it’s time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I’ve had a history w/this and would cancel shows often due to this condition. I don’t know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadntbeen to shows for so long. So where did someone see me do something? *I* have ALWAYS been honest with my past. *I* went on podcast n interviews being super candid.

“Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved,” he added. “It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I’ve gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried … I really did.”

https://twitter.com/TheJimmyRave/status/1452337822938042373?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rave had his left arm amputated last year due to an infection, bringing his 21-year wrestling career to an end. A GoFundMe page with a $20,000 goal has since been launched to assist Rave with his medical bills. As of Wednesday, more than $16,000 has been raised.

“This fundraiser is to assist Jimmy with his medical expenses and most importantly to help him acquire a prosthetic arm that will help him lead as normal a life as possible. This chain of events has been heartbreaking but as his support system, we can come together and give any amount that we can to help Jimmy overcome this hurdle!” the page reads. “Any amount you can give would so greatly appreciated. Jimmy needs all the love and support he can get at this time and we thank you SO much for helping to alleviate this burden.”

Stay tuned for any further updates on Rave’s status as they become available.