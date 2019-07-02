Watch: AJ Styles Turns Heel, Reforms The Club After Ricochet Retains the United States Championship

AJ Stlyes seeming won the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw this week when he nailed Ricochet with a Phenomenal Forearm and pinned him just three minutes into their main event match. However during a commercial break a second referee ran out to make the correction that the champ’s foot was under the bottom rope during the pinfall, and thus the match was restarted.

Minutes later Ricochet was able to perform a unique roll-up off the ropes and kept Styles’ shoulders’ down for a three count. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were at ringside since the restart, then jumped on the apron and started talking trash to Styles. “The Phenomenal One” stood between the pair and Ricochet and uttered the words “You know what your problem is? You’re right.” He then turned around and knocked Ricochet off his feet with a punch, turning heel in the process.

Anderson and Gallows joined in on the beatdown, which eventually led to Styles hitting Ricochet with a Styles Clash off the second rope.

The trio closed out the show by shouting that The Club was officially back.

The history between Styles, Gallows and Anderson goes back to their time together spent in the Bullet Club faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Styles served as the leader of the faction from 2014 to early 2016 before being unceremoniously kicked out and usurped by new leader Kenny Omega. Styles’ departure from the group also marked his departure from the company, as he would debut with the WWE later that month in the Royal Rumble. Gallows and Anderson followed suit three months later, and as a trio the group feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena.

The one key player that was noticeably absent from the group the first time around was Finn Balor, who was the original leader of Bullet Club and briefly teased the idea of joining the new faction several times, only for the idea to be pulled back. Though he is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and a member of the SmackDown roster, Balor still seems free to join the group if the WWE chooses to given how little the brand split has been enforced since April.