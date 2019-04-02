WWE Raw: Batista Has a Simple, Profane WrestleMania Message for Triple H

WWE promos are easy when they’re just three words long. And on the final episode of Raw before WrestleMania, Batista delivered the three syllables with plenty of conviction: kiss my ass. After a long look into the camera, Batista left the ring to a wave of hometown cheers from the Washington D.C. crowd.

The purpose of Batista visit, other than basic advertising, was to show a highlight package of him having his way with Triple H years ago. As the footage played, you could hear Batista’s ominous quote from SmackDown 1000 where he acknowledged that Triple H had done everything that professional wrestling could offer except beat him. Back in October, those words seemed to hint at a WrestleMania match — lo and behold, we’re just six days away from seeing it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batista most famously beat Triple H in WrestleMania 21’s main event to become World Heavyweight Champion. WWE would book a rematch at Vengeance that summer, this time in a Hell in a Cell. Batista would win again, in what proved to be a gruesome battle. Naturally, Batista was happy to remind Triple H and the WWE Universe of those victories and felt there was little left to say regarding Sunday.

While this storyline has been shotgunned into the WrestleMania card, it has plenty of stakes. Both men will be putting their in-ring career on the line. Right now, anything other than Triple H would be quite the surprise. Batista has been vocal in recent interviews about having one more go in WWE and this looks to be that. Triple H could potentially still be having major WrestleMania matches five years from now. But this has always felt like Batista’s swan song.

“I have to say that it’s something I think about daily,” Bautista told What Culture.”I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that’s just who I am. I’m a physical performer, and I miss it every day.”

“I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That’s pretty much it, and it would have to make sense,” Batista said. “Yeah, I think the last time I went back was with really good intentions and I felt like I wasn’t delivered what I was promised and that was just creatively. So, that would be it, I’d have to have a strong say of what I did and who I worked with. It would have to make sense as far as time, not only do I have to be free, but I also have to factor in there is a risk that I would be injured. If I got injured I would need some time to rehabilitate myself, so I always kind of factor those things in,” he said.