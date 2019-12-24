Watch: Becky Lynch Offers Asuka a Raw Women’s Championship Match on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to continue her campaign for a match with Asuka. The reigning Raw Women’s Champion has quite a bit of history with “The Empress of Tomorrow,” in that since she became “The Man” Lynch has lost to Asuka in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match (twice), tapped out to her at the Royal Rumble and took a pinfall loss from her in a tag match earlier this year. Lynch echoed what she said last week in that she believes the company is trying to protect her from losing her star power by falling to Asuka once again, but she doesn’t care.

“I have become the face of this company. And this company is trying to save me, they’re trying to protect me. Well, I don’t give a damn what this company wants. I have stayed quiet for too long. The Man versus to Asuka needs to happen next. And I am not taking no for an answer. Now I am willing to go to see deep, dark places in myself just to remind myself who I truly am. And Asuka, in case you’ve forgotten who you are, let me remind you [that] you are the one woman to ever beat The Man fair and square.”

Asuka then appeared with Kairi Sane by her side. She shouted a few sentences in Japanese, then claimed she would become “Asuka Two Belts.” Lynch shouted a challenge back at her in Japanese to close out the segment.

No word yet on whether or not this match will take place in late January at the Royal Rumble. Along with the standard Men’s and Women’s rumble matches, the show will feature a WWE Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt and either Daniel Bryan, The Miz or King Corbin. That No. 1 contender will be determined via a triple threat match on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.