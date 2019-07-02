Watch: Braun Strowman Drives Bobby Lashley Through LED Screen, Causes Corey Graves to Curse On-Air

Monday Night Raw kicked off this week with a Falls Count Anywhere match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, continuing the feud between the two behemoths. It didn’t take long for the match to spill into the crowd, resulting in Strowman running nearly 20 yards before barreling over Lashley with a shoulder tackle.

The two eventually made their way up to the top of the entrance ramp, where “The Monster Among Men” drove Lashley right through the LED screen of the TitanTron. This caused sparks and small explosions to go off around the massive hole left by the pair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Admittedly, nobody had a better reaction to the moment that Raw commentator Corey Graves, who loudly shouted “Holy s—!”

Corey Graves dropping a “Holy Sh!t” on live TV for WWE. No more PG rating for you! pic.twitter.com/O9cyC5FJzV — Christian Pina (@ChristianPina) July 2, 2019

Both Strowman and Lashley were shown being hauled in ambulances, with Graves, Michael Cole and Renee Young all giving status updates on both throughout the night. WWE even posted an injury update online.

“Following the conclusion of Raw’s opening Falls Count Anywhere Match, both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were admitted to a local medical facility as a result of injuries sustained during a crash through the Raw stage’s LED board,” the report read. “As reported by the Raw broadcast team, Lashley is resting comfortably and is undergoing further evaluation, while Strowman might have suffered a ruptured spleen.”