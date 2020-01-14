Watch: Brock Lesnar Costs R-Truth the WWE 24/7 Championship on WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman once again appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to tout Lesnar’s decision to enter the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match as the No. 1 entrant. After bantering back and forth with the crowd, Heyman reminded everyone that his “spoilers” regarding predictions for Lesnar’s matches had always come true, and that his latest spoiler was that Lesnar would dominate 29 other wrestlers to win the match. Late in his promo Heyman uttered the word “truth,” which prompted 24/7 Champion R-Truth to come out to the ring. The 30-time champion declared he would be in the Royal Rumble, then pulled back that claim after he realized Heyman wasn’t going to be in the match.

He started to dance in the ring, only to get flattened by a clothesline from Lesnar. “The Beast” then hoisted him up for an F5, knocking the champ out cold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lesnar then grabbed Truth’s championship. But instead of taking the opportunity to pin him for it, Lesnar simply laughed and threw it onto Truth’s chest.

Since the big man had decided not to take the title, Mojo Rawley ran out after the commercial break and pinned Truth to become a two-time champion.