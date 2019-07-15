WWE Announces Battle Royal to Determine Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam Challenger for WWE Raw

After winning the Universal Championship in shocking fashion at Extreme Rules on Sunday night, Brock Lesnar will make his first defense as the new world champion at SummerSlam on Aug. 13. WWE announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that Lesnar’s opponent will be determined via a battle royal on Monday Night Raw this week.

The competitors in the match include Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and Big E.

The match has officially been titled the “Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal.”

Rollins entered Extreme Rules as Universal Champion and, alongside Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, beat Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Last Chance Winner Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules match. “The Architect” went into a frenzy after Corbin hit Lynch with his End of Days finisher, and pinned the big man after hitting him with three consecutive Curb Stomps.

However, as soon as the match was over Lesnar hit the ring and attacked Rollins. He officially cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, nailed Rollins with an F-5 and pinned him to become a three-time Universal Champion.

WWE has quite a few options with the list of stars they’ve chose. Reigns and Strowman have history with Lesnar and are both coming off of wins from Sunday, Daniel Bryan hinted in a backstage promo after Sunday’s show that he “needed to go further” in order to save the planet after dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Orton is making his first televised appearance since his Super ShowDown win over Triple H and Big E just won the SmackDown tag titles alongside Xavier Woods to give all three members of The New Day a title.

Since the title was first introduced in 2016, the WWE Universal Championship has been pratically synonymous with “The Beast.” Lesnar holds ever record with the title — most reigns (three), longest single reign (504 days from April 2017 to August 2018) and most combined days as champion (661 as of Monday).