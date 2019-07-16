WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Universal Championship Match Booked for SummerSlam

Seth Rollins won a 10-man battle royal on Monday Night Raw this week to earn a Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

After nearly 10 minutes, the final four men left standing were Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton. Reigns managed to force most of Strowman’s body over the top rope while on the apron, but when Rollins ran over and shoved the big man Reigns went down as well. Rollins thought he had the match won, only for Orton to strike with a sneak attack. He managed to fight off Orton on the apron, dodged an RKO, nailed a stomp and tossed the 13-time world champion over the ropes to win the bout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The feud between Rollins and Lesnar can be traced all the way back to WrestleMania 31, when a then-heel Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract during the main event bout between Lesnar and Reigns and won Lesnar’s WWE Championship by pinning Reigns. Fast forward to January 2019 when, after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble, Rollins chose to challenge Lesnar for his Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 35 he won a shocking three-minute match, nailing Lesnar with three Curb Stomps in a row after a low blow. Lesnar won the Money in the Bank contract a month later and, after weeks of teasing, finally cashed in on Rollins on Sunday night at Extreme Rules and won back the title.

As of Monday night the only other match that has been announced for SummerSlam is the Raw Women’s Championship bout between Becky Lynch and Natalya