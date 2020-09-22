Watch: Drew McIntyre Leads an Attack Against Retribution, Gets RKO'd by Randy Orton

✖

Retribution made its in-ring debut in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw as T-Bar, Slapjack and Mace (Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Thorne and Dio Maddin) took on The Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Lashley looked to have the win secured when he trapped Throne in the Hurt Lock, but the referee threw out the match when Dijakovic interfered. A brawl then broke out as the unnamed members of Retribution hit the ring.

Suddenly Drew McIntyre's music hit, and the WWE Champion led the charge as the Raw locker room emptied in order to fight back against the masked attackers.

But in the middle of the fight Randy Orton slid his way into the ring and nailed McIntyre with an RKO. "The Viper" had already attacked the world champion once earlier in the night, ending his match with Keith Lee. Orton will challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship this Sunday at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in an Ambulance Match.

Here's the updated card for Clash of Champions: