Watch: Drew McIntyre Leads an Attack Against Retribution, Gets RKO'd by Randy Orton
Retribution made its in-ring debut in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw as T-Bar, Slapjack and Mace (Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Thorne and Dio Maddin) took on The Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Lashley looked to have the win secured when he trapped Throne in the Hurt Lock, but the referee threw out the match when Dijakovic interfered. A brawl then broke out as the unnamed members of Retribution hit the ring.
Suddenly Drew McIntyre's music hit, and the WWE Champion led the charge as the Raw locker room emptied in order to fight back against the masked attackers.
As the #WWERaw locker room brawled with #RETRIBUTION, @RandyOrton struck @DMcIntyreWWE with a vicious RKO before their #WWEChampionship #AmbulanceMatch THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/HXBSuVldfR— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
But in the middle of the fight Randy Orton slid his way into the ring and nailed McIntyre with an RKO. "The Viper" had already attacked the world champion once earlier in the night, ending his match with Keith Lee. Orton will challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship this Sunday at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in an Ambulance Match.
Ever the opportunist.#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/EXbMZg7IuL— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020
Here's the updated card for Clash of Champions:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
- Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn (Ladder Match)
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Zelina Vega
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party
- Raw Tag Team Championships: Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & Andrade