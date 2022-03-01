Edge Gets His WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Turns Heel

Edge closed out this week’s Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the “Rated-R Superstar” to admit this is a match they’ve both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the “bulldog” Styles that was a world champion, not the “tag team b—” that worked with Omos for most of the last year.

He then nailed Styles with a cheap shot, and when “The Phenomenal One” tried to fight back he cut him off with a low blow. After plenty of debating and anguish on his face, he finally snapped delivered two Con-Chair-To’s to Styles’ skull.

This story is developing…