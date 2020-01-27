Edge Return, Tag Team Championship Match Booked for WWE Raw Tonight

With the Royal Rumble now in the rear view mirror, WWE will now turn its full focus towards building up WrestleMania 36’s card starting with this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE has already announced a number of noticeable segments for the show, including Edge’s first appearance on the Red Brand a day after his shocking return during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. “The Rated-R Superstar” looked outstanding in his first match in nine years, and has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the company to compete on a part-time basis.

Edge originally retired due to spinal stenosis in his neck back in April 2011, and he wasn’t able to get physical inside of a wrestling ring until this past August when he speared Elias at SummerSlam. Since then numerous reports popped up that he was working on a comeback, all of which he denied. The latest reports state Edge will face his former Rated-RKO tag partner Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

The show will also see both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair make their announcements on which champion they want to face at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre has already started hyping up a match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (one of six men he eliminated on Sunday night), while Flair has to choice between two of her fellow Four Horsewomen in Becky Lynch and Bayley.

The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can….if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

As for matches, WWE has announced Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will defend their new Raw Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, while Liv Morgan and Lana will finally go one-on-one after weeks of feuding.

Oh Seth, don’t bring your crew, just your sad manservant and you. https://t.co/qUPFZbB6Wj — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 27, 2020

Before WrestleMania roles around on April 5, WWE has two pay-per-views on the schedule in the Super Showdown (Feb. 27 in Saudi Arabia) and Elimination Chamber (March 8). No matches have been announced for either show, but that could easily change on Monday night.