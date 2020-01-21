WWE Fans Worried About Rey Mysterio and Andrade’s Health After Their Brutal Ladder Match

Andrade successfully retained his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio in a ladder match on this week’s Monday Night Raw. And while both men walked away from the match, it was only after they had decimated each other with a series of painful ladder spots. Some of the biggest included Mysterio hitting the floor after hanging of the title belt hook, Andrade DDT’ing Mysterio off a ladder through another ladder and the champ landing on a ladder neck-first. Fans took to Twitter after the fact to commend both men on the match they gave on free TV, while also expressing their concern for the health of both men.
Check out some of the reactions in the list below.
WHAT pic.twitter.com/Mgjup8LFGI— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 21, 2020
Terrifying
I hope Rey is ok after this. Looked terrifying seeing him fall like that. #RAW pic.twitter.com/6hnISLfIpQ— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 21, 2020
Sing it, Keith
Watching the Andrade & Rey Mysterio ladder match: #WWE #RAW— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) January 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/INZGqP0nZw
Insanity
INSANE reversal from @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/F89Lrd8JmO— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 21, 2020
Gnarly
Andrade did more damage to himself than he did to Rey.#RAW pic.twitter.com/mVnbF8QDhE— GIF Skull – Edgy Lawyer? Follow @GIFSkullJr (@GIFSkull) January 21, 2020
Insanity
