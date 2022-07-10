Brock Lesnar's Return, Open Challenge Championship Match Booked for This Week's WWE Raw

WWE has confirmed this week's Monday Night Raw will see Brock Lesnar back on the Red Brand ahead of this month's SummerSlam pay-per-view. "The Beast" had remained off television following his loss at WrestleMania 38 but recently popped back up on SmackDown to start yet another program with "The Tribal Chief." The two will clash over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match that keeps getting billed as the final confrontation between the two. But whether or not WWE sticks to that claim remains to be seen.

As for what he'll be doing on Raw, there's a good chance Lesnar will have some sort of interaction with "Mr. Money in the Bank" Theory. The young rising star has been teasing that he'll cash in on either Reigns or Lesnar at SummerSlam and is already booked that night for a match with Riddle.

The other big headliner of the show will be an open challenge for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. "The All Mighty" won the title at Money in the Bank and is booked to defend against Theory in Nashville.

There's also still the elephant in the room regarding The Wall Street Journal's latest report on Vince McMahon, which brings the total number of alleged sexual misconduct scandals recently directed at McMahon up to four Unlike when the first report came out, McMahon did not appear on last Friday's edition of SmackDown but did reportedly once again "no sell" the report backstage. McMahon's last Raw appearance came two weeks ago when he introduced a returning John Cena to celebrate the 16-time world champion's 20 years with the company.

As for SummerSlam, five matches have been confirmed for the show so far. Check out the card below and stay tuned for full coverage of this week's Raw: