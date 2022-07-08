Major Update on WWE's Investigation into Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is currently on a leave of absence from his corporate duties at World Wrestling Entertainment following an internal investigation from WWE's Board of Directors into accusations directed towards McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. The accusation alleged that McMahon paid a $3 million sum in hush money to a former WWE paralegal that he allegedly had an affair with. Now, in an update from the Wall Street Journal, it has been revealed that McMahon actually paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to keep the sexual misconduct allegations quiet. It was also noted that these allegations involve four women, all of which previously were affiliated with WWE.

Along with these payouts came non-disclosure agreements, as all four women signed paperwork that would prevent them from "discussing potential legal claims against or their relationships with [Vince McMahon]." This is according to documents reviewed by WSJ, as well as people familiar with the deals. Beyond the aforementioned $3 million payout to the former paralegal, WSJ reports that payouts were made to a former wrestler, a WWE contractor, and a former manager.

Those payouts include $7.5 million to the former wrestler, who claims McMahon demoted and declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she resisted continuing her sexual relationship with him. That hush money sum was negotiated in 2018 by the wrestler and her attorney. Another payout of $1 million was sent to the contractor, who was sent unsolicited nude photographs of McMahon. She signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2008. Finally, another $1 million was paid to the former manager in 2006 after McMahon began a sexual relationship with her.

Two days after the initial WSJ report went live, Vince stepped down from his positions as WWE CEO and Chairman, while his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, would fulfill both spots in the interim.

"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace," Stephanie said in the announcement. "I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings."

Despite the ongoing investigation, Vince has not stepped away from the spotlight. Vince has made frequent appearances on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, and was even showcased cage-side at this past weekend's UFC 276.

For a complete timeline of this investigation, click here.

This story is developing...