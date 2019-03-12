WWE Raw: Kurt Angle Announces Retirement Match at WrestleMania 35

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced this week that he will have his last match inside the squared circle on April 7 at WrestleMania 35.

Angle opened a segment on Monday Night Raw by announcing his upcoming retirement in front of his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He then opted to have one more match on Raw, and defeated Apollo Crews in just a few minutes with an Angle Slam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At WrestleMania, I will compete in my farewell match,” Angle said. “I’d like to thank the WWE. I’d like to thank every Superstar that I shared the locker room with. But most importantly, I want to thank each and every one of you. You made it so much fun for me. I literally had the time of my life.”

No word yet on who Angle’s opponent for WrestleMania will be.

Over the weekend Angle made headlines by voicing his support for Ronda Rousey’s new heel persona.

“It’s great for Ronda,” Angle wrote in a Facebook Q&A. “It shows her depth as a persona and her understanding of the business. Ronda will learn very quickly how to be a heel in the ring, which means she will be bumping a lot more than before. I’m looking forward to it.”

With Angle’s announcement, five matches have been officially booked for WWE’s biggest show of the year. Raw Women’s Champion Rousey will face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will take on Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins, Triple H will face a returning Batista in a No Holds Barred match and Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will face the winner of an ongoing 205 Live tournament.

WrestleMania 35 weekend will also feature NXT TakeOver: New York from the Barclays Center on April 5, followed by the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction ceremony on April 6. This year’s class features six members of the D-Generation X faction — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac and Chyna — The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson and Harlem Heat. With their inductions this year, Shawn Michaels and Booker T will join Ric Flair as the only three men to be inducted into the Hall twice.

Angle first debuted in the WWE in 1998 and went on to become a six-time world champion. After spending a decade working in TNA/Impact wrestling, Angle returned to WWE television in April 2017.