Watch: Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Wedding Official Got Tackled by Security Before the WWE Raw Wedding Segment

After the pomp and circumstance of last week’s wedding caused all of their exes to run out and try to interrupt, Lana and Bobby Lashley decided to quickly get married during their promo segment on this week’s Monday Night Raw. But before the segment got underway, the wedding official (the same one from last week that looks like Bill Belichick), tried to enter the ring just before a commercial break but was attacked by a group of security guards. It’s unclear if this was on purpose or if the security team wasn’t given a heads up that he was supposed to enter the ring, but thankfully they eventually let him go.

Looks like a fan jumped into the ring & #WWE was quick to go to a commercial break: #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/fmFlKqVM1G — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) January 7, 2020

The pair were quickly pronounced as husband and wife, then started cutting a promo on all of the fans for ruining their wedding last week. Rusev suddeny appeared in front of a green screen pretending to be on a beach vacation, prompting Lana to scream “I hate you!” over and over. Lashley finally told her to shut up, then challenged Rusev to a match on Raw next week. Rusev agreed, then promised that “The Bulgarian Brute” would be making his return.