WWE Fans Can’t Stop Laughing at Lana’s Fake Pregnancy Announcement on WWE Raw

Even though the entire show was taped last Friday, WWE fans still couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the Monday Night Raw segment this week involving Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley. The incredibly awkward love triangle storyline took yet another turn when Lana “announced” that she was nine weeks pregnant with Rusev’s child and clarified that she had only been sleeping with Lashley for seven weeks. Rusev then made his way down to the ring and tried to get answers, only for Lana to jump on his back as Lashley ran down and attacked him.
Lana could be heard on the entrance ramp saying “Can you believe he thought I was pregnant?” sending commentator Vic Jospeh into a frenzy.
.@LanaWWE delivers a SHOCKING announcement in the middle of the ring on #Raw!
What could this mean for @fightbobby & @RusevBUL?! pic.twitter.com/KU51qZCC90— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2019
Needless to say, the segment led to numerous hilarious reactions on social media. Check out some of the best in the list below!
That’s One Big Baby
Yo. 15 pounds?!?!?! BREHHHHHH 15 POUNDS?!!!!??!!!!??! WHAAATTTTT— Wheel Dragon!!! – Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2019
Y’all, WHATTTTTTT
Handsome Baby Rusev
Lana: What is it doc? A boy? A girl?— RuffHouse Radio (@RuffHouseRadio) November 12, 2019
Doctor: It’s a Bulgarian Brute #Raw #WWE pic.twitter.com/oX9jsC6HIt
It All Makes Sense Now
Rusev apparently tried to have sex with Lana in the WrestleMania 31 tank. Now we know why his head wasn’t in the game when he lost to John Cena. pic.twitter.com/LXUf3sEYrR— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 12, 2019
Thing That Make You Go ‘Hmmm’
I hate this SO much#RAW pic.twitter.com/xVuuQveuA1— Amanda (@KayFabeulous) November 12, 2019
You’re Not Making It Easy
[watching the Lana “i’m pregnant” promo] https://t.co/Xf52r1nn4x pic.twitter.com/dUheIBw065— Mashed Fowler (@TheMattFowler) November 12, 2019
Let Us Consult Stephen A. Smith
THIS FUCKING RUSEV AND LANA AND BOBBY STORYLINE IS BEYOND CRINGE BEYOND GOD AWFUL AND OF COURSE THE NEXT STEP IS SHE PREGO #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/s60TRxZULw— Thephone999 (@ThePhone999) November 12, 2019
Now Let’s Ask Josh Peck
When Lana said “are you calling me a liar?!” I literally yelled this: #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/eD2M7Creu4— Michelle❄️ (@FabulousMischy) November 12, 2019
Louder!
WWE: this Rusev/Lashley/Lana is such good shit right?— The H2Z Fiend (@H2Zv1) November 12, 2019
Me:#RAW pic.twitter.com/9aA6FHESbH