WWE

WWE Fans Can’t Stop Laughing at Lana’s Fake Pregnancy Announcement on WWE Raw

Even though the entire show was taped last Friday, WWE fans still couldn’t believe their eyes when […]

Even though the entire show was taped last Friday, WWE fans still couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the Monday Night Raw segment this week involving Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley. The incredibly awkward love triangle storyline took yet another turn when Lana “announced” that she was nine weeks pregnant with Rusev’s child and clarified that she had only been sleeping with Lashley for seven weeks. Rusev then made his way down to the ring and tried to get answers, only for Lana to jump on his back as Lashley ran down and attacked him.

Lana could be heard on the entrance ramp saying “Can you believe he thought I was pregnant?” sending commentator Vic Jospeh into a frenzy.

Needless to say, the segment led to numerous hilarious reactions on social media. Check out some of the best in the list below!

