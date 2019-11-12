WWE Fans Can’t Stop Laughing at Lana’s Fake Pregnancy Announcement on WWE Raw

Even though the entire show was taped last Friday, WWE fans still couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the Monday Night Raw segment this week involving Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley. The incredibly awkward love triangle storyline took yet another turn when Lana “announced” that she was nine weeks pregnant with Rusev’s child and clarified that she had only been sleeping with Lashley for seven weeks. Rusev then made his way down to the ring and tried to get answers, only for Lana to jump on his back as Lashley ran down and attacked him.

Lana could be heard on the entrance ramp saying “Can you believe he thought I was pregnant?” sending commentator Vic Jospeh into a frenzy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

.@LanaWWE delivers a SHOCKING announcement in the middle of the ring on #Raw! What could this mean for @fightbobby & @RusevBUL?! pic.twitter.com/KU51qZCC90 — WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2019

Needless to say, the segment led to numerous hilarious reactions on social media. Check out some of the best in the list below!

That’s One Big Baby

Yo. 15 pounds?!?!?! BREHHHHHH 15 POUNDS?!!!!??!!!!??! WHAAATTTTT



Y’all, WHATTTTTTT — Wheel Dragon!!! – Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2019

Handsome Baby Rusev

It All Makes Sense Now

Rusev apparently tried to have sex with Lana in the WrestleMania 31 tank. Now we know why his head wasn’t in the game when he lost to John Cena. pic.twitter.com/LXUf3sEYrR — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 12, 2019

Thing That Make You Go ‘Hmmm’

You’re Not Making It Easy

Let Us Consult Stephen A. Smith

THIS FUCKING RUSEV AND LANA AND BOBBY STORYLINE IS BEYOND CRINGE BEYOND GOD AWFUL AND OF COURSE THE NEXT STEP IS SHE PREGO #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/s60TRxZULw — Thephone999 (@ThePhone999) November 12, 2019

Now Let’s Ask Josh Peck

Louder!