WWE Raw: Lars Sullivan Debuts, Destroys Kurt Angle

Former NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan finally made his main roster debut on Monday Night Raw this week, and quickly made his presence known by attacking Kurt Angle. Baron Corbin opened a segment on the first hour of Raw bragging about beating Angle in his retirement match the night before, prompting the WWE Hall of Famer to walk out to the ring. Angle offered out his hand to wish Corbin luck going forward, but then stated it was bad luck and nailed Corbin with an Angle Slam. He locked Corbin in the Ankle Lock before celebrating with the crowd, but his music was suddenly cut off by Sullivan’s.

“The Freak” stomped his way down to the ring, nailed Angle with his Freak Accident finisher and dove at Angle with a Diving Headbutt to knock the former Olympic Gold Medalist out cold.

