Liv Morgan’s Return Teased, But WWE Fans Are Worried She’s Another Emmalina

This week's Monday Night Raw featured the first teaser vignette for the return of Liv Morgan.

This week’s Monday Night Raw featured the first teaser vignette for the return of Liv Morgan. The former Riott Squad member has been off of WWE television for a good chunk of 2019, and she’s consistently teased a darker, more sinister upon her return (so much so peoplke thought she might join Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House). However none of that was hinted at in the promo, instead teasing her comeback as a “Makeover.” While fans were happy to hear she was finally on her way back, many pointed out that this situation felt awfully familiar to the infamous Emmalina gimmick Emma was saddled with for months prior to her departure from WWE.

Check out some of those reactions in the list below.

