WWE Raw Match Canceled Due to Injuries

This week’s Monday Night Raw was supposed to crown new No. 1 contenders for RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Championships. But in a video from WWE’s digital team released hours before the show, it was confirmed that the match had been pushed to the Dec. 27 episode of Raw due to undisclosed injuries among both The Street Profits and Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Neither of the Mysterios nor Montez Ford wrestled at any live events over the past week, but Angelo Dawkins did compete in a pair of singles match over the weekend with AJ Styles.

No matches have yet to be confirmed for tonight, though Bobby Lashley is expected to address attacking Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins on last week’s episode. The show will undoubtedly continue the build to the New Year’s Day Day 1 pay-per-view, which only has four matches booked as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The New Day

The Usos vs. The New Day Edge vs. The Miz

