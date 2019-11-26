Matt Hardy Returns to WWE Television, Passes Career Milestone on WWE Raw

Tag team wrestling legend Matt Hardy made his first appearance on WWE television in months on this week’s Monday Night Raw, but his return wasn’t exactly triumphant. The former tag team champ tried to hit Murphy with his Twist of Fate finisher, only for Murphy to knock him out with a trio of vicious knee strikes. This marked Hardy’s first televised match since he and Jeff Hardy were forced to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Championships back in April. Since then Hardy has teased the return of his “Broken” persona, fought in the 50-man battle royal at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia and wrestled at a number of house shows.

After winning the match Murphy called out Aleister Black, which caused the former NXT Champion to run out and demolish the Australian Superstar with a series of strikes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE’s official stats Twitter account noted that Hardy’s match helped him cross a major milestone.