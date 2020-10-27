WWE Raw Welcomes Matthew McConaughey To The Thunderdome

✖

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, World Wrestling Entertainment has had to make a number of changes into how their live events take place, with the Thunder Dome creating a "virtual audience" for both their weekly shows and pay-per-view events, allowing a very special guest to be a part of it recently in Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey. McConaughey recently made an appearance on Monday Night Raw, being pointed out from the ring by former WWE Champion in Drew McIntyre, joined by his two sons who are clearly giant fans of professional wrestling!

McIntyre recently suffered a tragic defeat at the hands of Randy Orton during this year's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event, losing the championship belt after holding it for the better part of a year. Though he is currently "belt-less", that hasn't stopped McIntyre from immediately entering into the squared circle yet again, in front of scores of on-lookers thanks to the digital audience that makes up Thunder Dome. McConaughey proved he was a big wrestling fan prior to this event during the popular documentary series of Undertaker: Last Ride, wherein the actor brought his sons to meet Mark Calaway behind the scenes.

Drew McIntyre took to social media via his Official Twitter Account to revisit the scene that had the former world champ pointing out Matthew McConaughey and his sons in the digital crowd that has been created by Thunder Dome during this week's Monday Night Raw:

The next big pay-per-view event for World Wrestling Entertainment will land next month with the highly anticipated Survivor Series, and we'd be willing to bet that McIntyre will have a rematch with Orton to make a run at winning back the belt he had lost.

We doubt there are any plans for McConaughey himself to jump into the ring, but there have been several celebrities that have taken the opportunity to join the WWE/WCW for a brief amount of time including the likes of Jay Leno, David Arquette, and Stephen Amell to name a few.

What do you think of Matthew McConaughey's cameo in this week's WWE Monday Night Raw? Do you foresee McIntyre winning his belt back next month during Survivor Series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!