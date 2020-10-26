WWE Fans Divided Over Hell In A Cell's Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre Match
After a lengthy feud that has resulted in some hard-hitting matches between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, it was all to end during tonight's Hell in a Cell. While we're not sure if it is the end of the feud just yet, it did shock everyone when Orton managed to avoid the claymore kick and RKO McIntyre for the win and pin, making him a 14 time WWE Champion. Fans didn't take long to weigh in on the match, and the results are a bit all over the map, with some loving the match and others not very happy with the results, and you can check them out starting on the next slide.
The biggest positives of the match seem to be how physical a matchup it was and how the two took the match to the top of the Cell at one point. As for the negatives, it was a bit slow throughout, and while it was physical it wasn't exactly creative.
Many fans also couldn't help but compare it to the Cell match that came before between Sasha Banks vs Bayley, which tore the house down and was a match many called match of the night.
You can check out some of our favorite responses starting on the next slide, and here is the full card for Hell In A Cell:
Roman Reigns (Champion) vs Jey Uso: Hell In A Cell I Quit Match
Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Randy Orton: Hell In A Cell Match
Bayley (Champion) vs Sasha Banks: Hell In A Cell Match
Jeff Hardy vs Elias
The Miz vs Otis: Money In The Bank Contract Match
2010
Some have noticed what was old is new again!
Man it feels like 2010 again! #wwe #wrestling #ProWrestling #themiz #RandyOrton #hiac #HIAC2020 #hellinacell #WWEHIAC #WWEHellInACell pic.twitter.com/fM7pAtNVF3— MR DeDeDe (@mr_dedede) October 26, 2020
Mind Boggling
Some aren't a fan of the direction, as taking the belt off of McIntyre closes the door to some great matches.
You could’ve had a phenomenal storyline with The Fiend and Drew McIntyre for the title... or you could’ve opened up a door for the Miz for him to cash in... the fact that you put the belt back on Randy Orton even after Drew beat him twice is completely mind boggling! #WWEHIAC— GangGreen David (@GangGreenDavid1) October 26, 2020
Turning Back Time
Several fans pointed out the return of Miz and Orton to top spots in WWE, and you can't blame them.
Oh gods, looks like we're going back to 2010 #HIAC2020 #hiac #WWEHIAC— Ernesto Orleans (@OtaconErnie) October 26, 2020
Finally
Others are over the moon that Orton is now the top guy in WWE.
OMG, Finally 😍😍😍— محمد مراد 🇦🇫 (@p1_murad) October 26, 2020
14x WWE World Heavyweight Champion 🔥🔥🔥#WWEHIAC #WWE #RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/NWrDC9q10q
Not The Main Event
Others couldn't help but look at Sasha vs Bayley as the match that really owned the night and the match that should've been in the main event spot.
Gotts be honest the main event was allright for the most part but sasha vs bayley should have been the main event.. tho..#WWEHIAC— chaseheidenreich (@chaseheidenrei5) October 26, 2020
Incredible
Others thought not only the match delivered but the feud as a whole and were happy to see Orton with the title.
Snooze Fest0comments
Others weren't sold on the match, calling it a snooze fest when compared to the barn burner match that came earlier in the night.
You really gave us a snooze fest for the main event when Sasha and Bayley tore it down and stole the show? What kind of shit is this? #HIAC2020 #WWEHIAC— Dallas Kroyer (@DalekOfChaos) October 26, 2020
