WWE Fans Divided Over Hell In A Cell's Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre Match

After a lengthy feud that has resulted in some hard-hitting matches between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, it was all to end during tonight's Hell in a Cell. While we're not sure if it is the end of the feud just yet, it did shock everyone when Orton managed to avoid the claymore kick and RKO McIntyre for the win and pin, making him a 14 time WWE Champion. Fans didn't take long to weigh in on the match, and the results are a bit all over the map, with some loving the match and others not very happy with the results, and you can check them out starting on the next slide.

The biggest positives of the match seem to be how physical a matchup it was and how the two took the match to the top of the Cell at one point. As for the negatives, it was a bit slow throughout, and while it was physical it wasn't exactly creative.

Many fans also couldn't help but compare it to the Cell match that came before between Sasha Banks vs Bayley, which tore the house down and was a match many called match of the night.

You can check out some of our favorite responses starting on the next slide, and here is the full card for Hell In A Cell:

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs Jey Uso: Hell In A Cell I Quit Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Randy Orton: Hell In A Cell Match

Bayley (Champion) vs Sasha Banks: Hell In A Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs Elias

The Miz vs Otis: Money In The Bank Contract Match

