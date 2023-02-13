WWE Star Has "No Idea" Why Their Popular Faction Split Up

While the empty arena era of professional wrestling is largely looked back on with contempt, major promotions still managed to drop the occasional gem during its crowd-less shows. AEW debuted the late Brodie Lee and wowed fans at home with the Young Bucks and FTR's highly-anticipated dream match. NJPW's Will Ospreay reached his company's pinnacle when he captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. WWE introduced the now-iconic Tribal Chief iteration of Roman Reigns while also highlighting a number of under-utilized talent.

Among those WWE ThunderDome standouts were Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Bobby Lashley and MVP, collectively known as The Hurt Business. This dominant faction once boasted both the WWE Championship as well as the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles within their ranks simultaneously, but an ill-timed duos loss led to Benjamin and Alexander being booted from the group in March 2021. While there have been a number of one-off reunions, The Hurt Business has not operated as a weekly unit in nearly two years.

"Vince McMahon makes decisions. That's way above my pay grade," MVP told Superstar Crossover when asked about The Hurt Business's initial split. "It was a decision that he made. Why he chose to do it? I have no idea, but it was his choice. He's the boss. Well, at the time, he was the boss. We were all scratching our heads."

All things considered, hope remains for The Hurt Business. MVP has spent the past couple of Monday Night Raw episodes teasing another reunion, with this one feeling a bit more permanent.

"At the end of the day, I'm doing my best to try to get the team back together," MVP continued. "Bobby's being a little stubborn. I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me, and I'm trying to get Bobby to come around. We'll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business."

Lashley currently finds himself feuding with Brock Lesnar once again. These two heavyweights first met at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, leading to The All-Mighty getting a sneaky victory over The Beast thanks to help from Roman Reigns. Lesnar got his win back this past fall at WWE Crown Jewel, but looked somewhat weak in victory. Lashley responded to that loss by personally eliminating Lesnar from the men's Royal Rumble match last month.

