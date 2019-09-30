New WWE Raw Stage Revealed

Fans of Monday Night Raw will notice a lot of changes during tonight’s “Season Premiere,” including a new show logo, new graphics, the return of pyro and a new commentary team comprised of Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The show will also mark the debut of Raw’s brand new entrance stage, and photos of the new look leaked their way online hours before the show.

Based on the image, the new stage will have an LED screen that will cover the entire floor and directly connects to the Titantron. Upon seeing the stage, quite a few fans pointed out how the new screens look like a halfpipe straight out of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

This is, apparently, the new #RAW Stage! I’m digging the curves. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/kXB2Nd4wGD — JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) September 30, 2019

A few more photos popped up later in the afternoon, giving a better look at the stage.

Thus far four matches have been announced for Raw — WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio, United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks. Brock Lesnar will also appear on the show to promote his upcoming WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston and Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan will be the special guests on an episode of Miz TV.

