Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya and Tamina to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The pair cut a promo at the top of the ramp before the match, acknowledging all the donations that had been made towards the Connor’s Cure foundation and dedicated the math to anyone who has been affected by pediatric cancer. A.S.H. picked up the victory by rolling up Tamina.

The win makes A.S.H. the first woman to hold the women’s tag titles on three separate occasions, previously holding the titles twice with Alexa Bliss. She and Ripley started teaming together shortly after taking part in a triple threat for the Raw Women’s Championship with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Neidhart and Tamina held the titles for a little over four months, though they frequently lost non-title matches to teams like Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story is developing…