Watch: Paul Heyman Teases a Brock Lesnar Cash-In at Extreme Rules on WWE Raw

Paul Heyman appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to issue a warning to Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston — Brock Lesnar plans on cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Heyman clarified that it “wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler,” then pointed out that he hasn’t violated one of his “spoilers” since before calling his shot that Lesnar would break the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX.

But immediately after stating that, Heyman said he might just be messing with Rollins and Kingston again.

“So if I were to ever want to put out some misinformation, I’ve built up my credibility enough that this would be the time for me to lie,” Heyman said. “So I’ve either given you a heads up on a historical even that happens this Sunday, or I’m screwing with Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston. Only I know the answer. Oh yeah, one other being knows the answer too — the former and future reigning, defending, undisputed Universal and/or WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. “

Lesnar won the Money in the Bank contract back in May, then spent the next several weeks teasing an immediate cash-in. He looked like he was finally going to pull the trigger on using the briefcase at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in early June, only for Rollins to attack him with a steel chair after an accidental distraction by Heyman. “The Beast” has been mostly quiet since then.