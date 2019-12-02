WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins to Issue an Apology

Monday Night Raw takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this week, and the company has already announced a few segments for the show. Coming off his teased heel turn last week, Seth Rollins has announced via Twitter than he plans on apologizing for his behavior last week, in which he told the rest of the roster they sucked for how they performed at Survivor Series. His speech led to the rest of the roster walking out on him and Kevin Owens hitting him with a Stunner. This led to a main event match between the two where AOP ran down and teased an alliance with Rollins by jumping Owens.

Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair will take on both Asuka and Kairi Sane in a handicap match.

After a long few days of soul searching, I’ve decided that this coming Monday on #RAW I would like to issue an apology to #TEAMRED and the @WWE Universe. I hope you’ll hear me out. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 30, 2019

The show will also see the fallout from Sunday night’s Starrcade event, which saw Rusev break his restraining order (again) to attack Bobby Lashley while Lana screamed on the sidelines.

During his heel-ish promo last week, Rollins also addressed his attempts to get CM Punk to return for a match with him.

“I tried to get CM Punk here, I’m sorry, he didn’t want to show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he’s too afraid to make himself,” Rollins said.

He also explained in a radio interview that he wants the match to happen at WrestleMania 36.

“We’re in his backyard, right (Sunday at Survivor Series)? Literally, we could probably get to his house in like 10 minutes,” Rollins told 101 WKQX. “I don’t know where he lives but we could probably get there pretty quickly. He knows where I’m going to be Sunday, and Monday, and maybe Saturday. Maybe Friday, who knows? He knows for sure where I’m going to be on Sunday and Monday. Maybe he’s hiding out in LA, waiting to sit behind his little desk. Or maybe he’s a little keyboard warrior too, who knows? I don’t know what he’s up to, but he bottom line is – wherever, whenever he wants to do the thing, if he wants to man up and do it, I’m there. For me, the only place the match happens is at WrestleMania, in the main event. That’s the only reason I’m picking a fight with him. I’ve got no other interest than that. If he’s interested, it’s out there. Any time you’re ready, let’s go.”