Watch: Randy Orton Costs AJ Styles the United States Championship Again on WWE Raw

Randy Orton continued to make AJ Styles’ life a living hell on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The show culminated in a United States Championship rematch between Styles and Rey Mysterio, the man who took the title from Styles two weeks back thanks to an assist from Orton. Late in the match Styles hit a powerbomb and a Styles Clash on the champ, but just before he could make the cover Orton slid into the ring. Instead of hitting an RKO Orton simply winked at Styles, and the distraction allowed Mysterio to roll-up Styles with a small package to win the bout.

Fans watching along at home noticed that the end-of-show graphic flashed on the screen just before Mysterio made the cover. That’s because the show was pressed for time and was on the verge of going off the air.

Monday Night #RAW almost went off the air before Rey Mysteiro vs. AJ Styles finished. pic.twitter.com/lB3TdM8iO8 — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) December 10, 2019

Given how the three have interacted in recent weeks, there’s a good chance we’ll see a triple threat title match on Sunday at TLC. In the meantime, here’s the updated card on the upcoming pay-per-view.

Check out the full TLC card (so far) in the list below: