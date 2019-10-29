Watch: Randy Orton Spikes Ricochet on His Head With an RKO on WWE Raw

A rematch between Ricochet and Drew McIntyre took a sudden turn on Monday Night Raw this week, as Randy Orton ran in late in the match and nailed Ricochet with a surprise RKO to cause a disqualification. The attack from “The Viper” was particularly violent, as the rising star was spiked right on his head as he took the move.

Orton gave an assist to McIntyre due to their alliance in the upcoming 10-man tag team match at Crown Jewel on Thursday. As the captain of Team Flair, Orton will lead McIntyre, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Lashley when they take on Roman Reigns, Ali, Rusev, Shorty G and Ricochet (Team Hogan) with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in their respective corners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No words are good enough to do this justice except… RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!!!!!! #RAW @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/WSBOR5rkhM — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019

A closer look at the replay from the RKO shows just how badly Ricochet landed on his forehead.

CTE outta nowhere #RAW pic.twitter.com/xtsERxOkHm — GIF Skull – Three Most Dangerous Letters: GIF #RAW (@GIFSkull) October 29, 2019

Other matches booked for Crown Jewel in WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match, a nine-team World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match, Mansoor vs. Cesaro, Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury and a 20-man battle royal where the winner gets a shot at AJ Styles’ United States Championship.