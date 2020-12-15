WWE Raw Loses to AEW Dynamite in Ratings, Draws All-Time Low Audience

✖

The ratings for this week's Monday Night Raw (Dec. 14) have arrived, and they're historically bad. The show brought in an average viewership of 1.526 million viewers (down more than 200,000 from the week prior) and hit 0.44 in the 18-49 target ratings demographic during its first hour. That not only gives the Red Brand its smallest audience in the show's decades-long history, but it brought in a lower rating in the key demo than last week's AEW Dynamite (0.45).

The ratings were all provided by ShowBuzz Daily. Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston then broke down the numbers even further, as you can see below.

WWE Raw last night was viewed by 1,527,000 and a P18-49 demo rating of 0.41. These are both record lows for Raw. Dynamite last week did lower viewership (995k) but a higher P18-49 rating (0.45). 8pm hour of Raw ranked highest at #6, behind ESPN, Below Deck and CNN. /repost pic.twitter.com/bgUPfcFWWF — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 15, 2020

The show opened with the "Nightmare Before TLC" sketch involving AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison, leading into a solid match between Styles and Sheamus. The episode closed out with the WWE Championship "Ascension Ceremony," which resulted in dueling promos between Styles and Drew McIntyre ahead of their world championship match this coming Sunday at TLC. Styles dove off a ladder and sent the champ through a table before climbing up and holding the WWE Championship proudly over his head.