Lana Pulled From WWE Women's Tag Title Match at TLC

WWE announced during this week's Monday Night Raw that, following the most recent attack by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana will be unable to compete this Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view. "The Ravishing Russian" was originally supposed to team with Asuka to face Jax and Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after being bullied by the champs for well over two months. In recent weeks she had repeatedly managed to get the best of the two, becoming the sole survivor for Team Raw at Survivor Series (mostly by accident) before rolling-up Baszler and Jax for back-to-back wins over the last two Raws

Lana was attacked by both Baszler and Jax after beating the latter early in this week's show. WWE's commentary team stated later in the show that Asuka will now have to find a new tag partner.

This is just heartbreaking to see after the biggest win of @LanaWWE's career!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3BbV4qbmKF — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020

It's unclear if Lana is legitimately injured, or if this gives WWE the chance to bump the storyline out to a later date. Stay tuned for updates.

After working the past few years as a heel, Lana's face turn slowly started a few months back when WWE had Natalya split off from her. She then pulled off her first big win via a battle royal, earning a shot against Asuka the following week for the Raw Women's Championship.

"Asuka doesn't believe in me," Lana said in a tearful promo leading into the match. "I mean, clearly, Asuka is laughing at me, literally laughing at me. Laugh at me, Asuka. Laugh. Does it make you happy? Does it bring satisfaction deep into your soul to make fun of me, [to] laugh at me? You underestimate me. You think I don't deserve this shot. You think I'm not worth it, I'm not strong enough, I'm not brilliant enough, I'm not pretty enough, I'm not good enough. That's what you think, Asuka. That's what you represent, all those people laughed and mocked me, betrayed me, calling me names."

"And this is why I'm ready for Asuka," she continued. "I'm going to kick your head off, and crush your body, and finish you because you represent everything I can't stand. You represent the mean people out there and I'm going to finish you and become the Raw Women's Champion."

It was around that same time that Jax started designating Lana as her punching bag, putting her through the commentary table via Samoan Drop for nine consecutive weeks.