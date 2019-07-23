Watch: Bray Wyatt Attacks Mick Foley During WWE Raw Reunion

Bray Wyatt claimed yet another victim this week, as “The Fiend” may a surprise appearance on the Raw Reunion special edition of Monday Night Raw and attacked WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The former WWF Champion kicked off a segment by saying he was asked to name his favorite moment from his career. He attempted to cut to a clip of him winning the WWF Championship for the first time on an historical episode of Raw, but moments after the clip started the video began to malfunction. The lights in the arena slowly began to go out, and when they popped back on Wyatt was suddenly in the ring. He attacked Foley using his own Mandible Claw submission hold while his screeching entrance theme played.

Wyatt first returned a week prior, attacking Finn Balor after a match and knocking him out with Sister Abigail.