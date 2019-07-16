Every WWE Superstar Announced for Raw Reunion

WWE announced during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view that the July 22 episode of Monday Night Raw will be titled the “Raw Reunion,” bringing back more than two dozen past Superstars back to the show for one night.

While none of them have been booked for matches, it’s likely that the show will be filled to the brim with cameos as WWE continues to hype up its second biggest annual pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

From “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to Hulk Hogan, here’s the complete list of every Superstar that has been announced for the Raw Reunion.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

“The Texas Rattlesnake” is the obvious headliner of the night, as Austin rarely appears on WWE television anymore. His last appearance came at RAW 25 back in January 2018, where he gave Vince McMahon a Stunner.

Ric Flair

Though Flair popped up on WWE television a couple of times earlier this year, this will be a particularly important appearance as its Flair’s first since his recent hospitalization “The Nature Boy” was supposed to appear at Starrcast II during Double or Nothing weekend in May, but had to be pulled form the event after a planned surgery had to be postponed by three days while a blood clot had to be removed from one of his lungs.

Hulk Hogan

After being effectively banned from WWE from 2015-18 due to controversial racial comments he had been recorded saying, Monday will mark Hogan’s fourth WWE appearance this year. He previously appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 ceremony, WrestleMania 35 and a January episode of Raw where he paid tribute to “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

Shawn Michaels

“The Heartbreak Kid” has worked as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center for various NXT stars for the past few years. He briefly came out of retirement as a wrestler back in November, competing in a tag match alongside Triple H against Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel.

The Outsiders

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall have both been promoted for the show, though in their original WWF personas Diesel and Razor Ramon. The pair made a surprise appearance back at WrestleMania 35 in a backstage segment with Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Eric Bischoff

WWE announced back in late June that it had hired the former WCW executive producer to serve as the new executive director for SmackDown Live. While he has not officially started his position, he teased that he and his family were starting their move to Stamford, Connecticut.

Kurt Angle

Angle officially retired back at WrestleMania 35 after a match against Baron Corbin. Shortly after that he signed a five-year deal to work as a backstage producer. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he discussed his final WWE run.

“You know, if something happened to me, if i relapsed under Vince’s watch, that would not be good,” he said. “So I started to understand, okay, he’s worried about me. He’s worried about my health and my welfare, and I shouldn’t be upset about that. So I look at it that way, because when I came back to WWE I thought I was going to be in the championship run. I thought I was gonna be going for the title, wrestling Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, and it didn’t happen. But I do understand why. And we all come to a point in our lives … I’m 50 years old. I can’t do what I used to do.

“And I started to realize, you know, you’re at the end of your career and you’re not going to get another title run. So you might want to make this Wrestle Mania your last. And I came to grips with it.”

Ted DiBiase

“The Million Dollar Man” became a Christian minister back in 1999, but since 2009 he’s made sporadic appearances on WWE television. His last onscreen cameo came back in January 2018 at RAW 25.

Sgt. Slaughter

As a former WWF Champion, Slaughter stopped wrestling full-time for the WWF way back in 1992. However he would continue to wrestle both on the independent wrestling circuit and make sporadic WWE in-ring appearances all the way up until December 2014.

Christian

Despite retiring due to concussions, the former World Heavyweight Champion has made many WWE appearances in recent years, most notably on the Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness on the WWE Network. He also co-hosts a weekly podcast alongside Edge (though there’s no word yet if he’ll be there as well).

The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman, real name Martin Wright, first appeared on WWE television as part of the 2004 edition of Tough Enough. Though he did not win the competition, he did get a developmental deal with Ohio Valley Wrestling shortly after. He’d wrestle consistently on the SmackDown roster from 2005-07 and ECW from 2007-09, mostly as a comedic character with a love for eating worms.

Jimmy Hart

Hart originally worked form the WWF from 1985-1993 and after two long stints in WCW and TNA/Impact Wrestling he finally returned to the WWE in 2011. He recently appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction ceremony back in April to induct The Honky Tonk Man.

The Hurricane

After a brief stint with Ring of Honor from June 2018-early 2019, Shane “Hurricane” Helms returned to the WWE in January as a backstage producer.

Santino Marella

The former Intercontinental Champion officially retired from professional wrestling back in 2014, though he would continue to sporadically appear on WWE television up until he was released from his contract in May 2016. He has since become a sports analyst, web series host and MMA trainer.

Jerry Lawler

Jerry “The King” Lawler last appeared in a WWE capacity during WrestleMania 34 weekend. His last run as a full-time color commentator on WWE television came to an end in mid-2016 while he was working on SmackDown Live.

D-Von Dudley

Dudley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Dudley Boyz tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley in 2018. He has worked as a backstage producer for the WWE since September 2016 and is occasionally seen breaking up backstage fights between wrestlers.

Booker T

Booker T joined Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair as the only wrestlers to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice back in April when he and brother Stevie Ray were inducted as the Harlem Heat tag team. Along with running his own wrestling promotion (Reality of Wrestling) in Houston, he also hosts a podcast called The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore.

X-Pac

Along with hosting his weekly podcast X-Pac 1, 2, 360, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman” has made a number of WWE appearances in recent years. He was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

Mark Henry

“The World’s Strongest Man” competed in his final match at WrestleMania 33, and has since worked as a backstage producer and a co-host on the daily Busted Open Radio show.

Mick Foley

Mick Foley was last seen on WWE television in May when he debuted the new WWE 24/7 Championship on an episode of Monday Night Raw. He kicked off the title’s run by saying the first man to run into the ring and grab it would be the first champion. That wound up being Titus O’Neil, though his reign lasted only a few seconds before being pinned by Robert Roode.

Even More Stars

