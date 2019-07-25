The Kliq Tried to Stop Their Raw Reunion Segment From Burying The O.C.

Monday Night Raw’s Raw Reunion special this week featured a segment where members from D-Generation X and the Kliq reunited for a segment during a match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. Early in the match Styles’ fellow O.C. (the new name for The Club) members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson hit the ring to try and attack Rollins, only for Shawn Michaels and Triple H (dressed in DX gear) to run out and even the odds.

The match was restarted and the O.C. tried to cheat again, leading to a brawl. Road Dogg, X-Pac, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall (the latter two in NWO gear) then arrived to send Styles, Gallows and Anderson running.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans on Twitter began to point out that this somewhat buried The OC, who reformed back at the start of July and were trying to build up credibility as a heel faction with Styles as the new United States Champion. It turns out the fans weren’t the only one against the idea, as Hall and Pac explained on the latest X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

Pac kicked the conversation with Hall off by jokingly asking how it felt to bury WWE’s top guys.

“Yeah, we’re the Kliq. They have to dig us off, dust us off and bury their top guys these,” Hall jokingly responded. “Yeah, let’s go hold The Club down, screw it.

“How do you feel about that? I don’t know, it kind of felt like it was a bit of a burial on those guys,” Pac said.

“What people don’t realize is everybody in that room what it was presented said, ‘Well geez, [we’re] kind of burying those guys,’” Hall said. “It was addressed and it was overruled”

Pac retorted with a shrug — “It’s not like we didn’t (know), we said it. What are we going to do, say, ‘No, we’re not going to do it?’”

The two also confirmed a backstage report that the segment was originally supposed to feature Ricochet instead of Rollins, and that it was originally made to give the young former US Champion the rub of standing alongside a group of legends.

“It was the perfect spot for him because we could’ve given the rub to him,” Hall said. “Yeah, you bunch of haters, it was gonna be Ricochet and we were trying to elevate him.”

It’s safe to say the one current star who got the better of his legends counterpart was Bray Wyatt, who knocked out Mick Foley with the Mandible Claw when he appeared as “The Fiend.”