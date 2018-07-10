With Extreme Rules just days away, I hope everyone tempered their expectations for Raw on Monday.

As expected, WWE spent most of the 180-minute show punting payoffs to Sunday, but there was still a handful of good moments. Despite SummerSlam looming, WWE has done a nice job of making Extreme Rules feel like an exciting show.

So let’s have a look at what went on in WWE’s last Raw before Sunday’s big show. Here are 7 Tiny Thoughts on Raw:

Not a Peep About Brock Lesnar

At first thought, you’d think WWE would eagerly amplify Brock Lesnar’s loud cameo at UFC 226. But they didn’t say a word.

Was it a missed opportunity? I don’t think so. Whatever the internet is saying about this, I think WWE and UFC have cultivated a symbiotic relationship. With Lesnar fighting Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, both Dana White and Vince McMahon will make money.

However, Lesnar’s profitability in WWE may be coming to a close. Not because he’s no longer an attraction, but it seems like he’s leaving the company. With that in mind, his exit will be preceded by a high profile loss and whoever beats him will immediately take WWE’s throne.

I’ll guess that man is Roman Reigns and if that is the case, it’s in WWE’s best interest to cast a bad light on Lesnar — a heel. So no mention of his UFC ambition hints at WWE “being mad” at Brock. Reigns will continue to remind us that Lesnar doesn’t care about WWE. So when he beats him at SummerSlam, we’ll feel good about it.

The Dreaded Locker Room Pull Apart

There’s not much use in criticizing something as self-aware as professional wrestling. But I will say that WWE using the old trope of the locker room running out to separate Reigns and Bobby Lashley was a little tired.

It’s a gimmick that works every now and then and only when a large chunk of the fanbase is invested in a feud. And I just don’t think we’re there yet with Reigns and Bob.

It’s Mojo Time, Y’all

Ok, so Mojo Rawley still needs a few more months to incubate, but I’m telling you that this guy will become a fixture in WWE.

I’m not sure what his ceiling is, but he has all the parts one needs to become a memorable part of the show.

Something to Nitpick

Go home shows before pay-per-views are rarely exceptional. With a big event just six days away, WWE is happy to jog in place and that usually means booking a piece of upcoming pay-per-view match.

WWE did this several times on RAW with Finn Balor and Baron Corbin, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss, and the RAW Tag Team Championships.

By the time we reach the pay-per-view we’ve already seen these Superstars in the ring several times, so what’s so special about their match on Sunday?

Obligatory Seth Rollins Praise

Man. This dude is on fire. I know he lost on Raw—we’ll get to that—but he’s consistently been Raw’s brightest spot for most of 2018.

Typically he’s done this by simply wrestling at an immaculate level. But now, he’s having fun on the microphone. While humor will always be subjective, it’s nice to see Rollins letting it rip.

Prayers for Bayley and Sasha

Sasha Banks and Bayley’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn was voted as the best women’s match in WWE history. And we all thought they’d be able to top it on the main roster. They still may, but it won’t be at Extreme Rules.

Instead of letting the rivalry speak for itself, WWE added the needed gimmick of a jabroni psychiatrist. Now their blood feud feels like a joke. Let’s hope their SummerSlam rematch goes in a different direction.

WWE Puts Drew McIntyre on the Map

So anyone familiar with Drew McIntyre knows that his rise up WWE’s card is imminent. But the casual fans may not know that, so WWE gave them something to think about after McIntyre pinned the hottest star in the company in Seth Rollins.

WWE could have easily let their Raw match ends in a DQ—but they gave McIntyre a mostly clean win.

Look for big things to come for the Scotsman after SummerSlam.