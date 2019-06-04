Watch: Rey Mysterio Officially Relinquishes United States Championship

Rey Mysterio appeared on Monday Night Raw this week and officially relinquished his United States Championship.

Mysterio won the title for the first time in his career in somewhat controversial fashion back at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, rolling up then-champion Samoa Joe for a pin despite one of Joe’s shoulders being up. It was reported shortly after the win that Mysterio had suffered a separated shoulder injury, and as a result he had to surrender the title.

Mysterio placed the title on the ground at Joe’s feet, declaring that he was once again the US Champion, then promised that this wasn’t the last Joe had seen of him. Joe lunged at Mysterio as the lucha libre legend tried to make his way out of the ring and locked in the Coquina Clutch.

Though his reign was short-lived, Mysterio’s initial victory over Joe did make him the latest WWE star to join the famed Grand Slam Champion list. Under the current format Mysterio joins the likes of Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Big Show, Miz, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, all three members of The Shield, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Kofi Kingston.