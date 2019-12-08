Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles United States Championship Match Booked for WWE Raw

The next chapter in the Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles feud will take place on this week’s Monday Night Raw, as the legendary luchador will defend his United States Championship against “The Phenomenal One” in Greenville, South Carolina. The feuds surrounding the US title have been somewhat of a mess in recent weeks. Styles is mad at Mysterio for taking the US title from him, but he’s also mad at Randy Orton for helping Mysterio capture the title (Orton was just interested in getting revenge on Styles and The OC for attacking him during a No. 1 contender’s match). Drew McIntyre also teased a feud with Orton on Raw this past week, and Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo have continued to pop up in the margins of each storyline.

Last week’s Raw in Nasvhille culminated in a six-man tag match invovling Mysterio, Ricochet and Carrillo against The OC. Styles won the match after hitting a second-rope Styles Clash on Ricochet, then was hit with an RKO from Orton as the show went off the air.

It’s also unclear what any of them will be doing at the TLC pay-per-view, which is just seven days away. According to the latest Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon’s main concern with pay-per-views at this point is generating WWE Network subscriptions rather than ticket sales for a given event. And since the most network buys take place on the day of a given live show, he’s reportedly less inclined to announce matches ahead of time.

That being said, three matches have been booked from the SmackDown roster — Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a TLC match, WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz and The New Day vs. The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

WWE also announced on Sunday that the latest installment in the love triangle feud between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley will take place this week as “The Ravishing Russian” will officially divorce Rusev on this week’s episode.

“It’s finally happening, people. After weeks of psychological warfare, marital strife, extraneous make out sessions, restraining orders and arrests, Rusev and Lana will finally divorce on this week’s Raw,” WWE.com’s announcement wrote. In recent weeks Lana and Lashley have hit Rusev with restraining orders, only for the former US Champion to run in and attack Lashley anyway.