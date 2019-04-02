WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Brawl Inside Cop Cars After Getting Arrested

What was supposed to be a simple six-woman tag match turned into utter chaos on Monday Night Raw this week when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair all wound up getting “arrested” by local cops. The trio were originally out in a match against the Riott Squad with the stipulation that if any of them betrayed their team members, they’d be kicked out of the WrestleMania 35 main event. Rousey won the match in quick fashion after a blind tag, then immediately started beating up both Lynch and Flair. After Rousey and Lynch beat down a group of security guards, the two were apprehended by police officers and put in handcuffs. Flair eventually joined the two after she attacked them both while they were defenseless.

It seemed like the issue was over, but then Rousey and Lynch started fighting with just their legs when they were thrown in the back of the same cop car. Rousey at one point even busted open a passenger window with her foot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch was then dragged out of the car, leaving Rousey open to take control of the white and drive it into another police car before being apprehended again.

Earlier in the evening Stephanie McMahon made the announcement that the main event on Sunday would now be a “Winner Take All” match after Flair defeated Asuka to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion on SmackDown Live last week.

As of Monday night, WrestleMania 35 will have three women’s matches — the main event, the women’s battle royal and a four-team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships featuring Sasha Banks and Bayley, The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina and Natalya and Beth Phoenix (aka the Divas of Doom).

Other matches announced for the show include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. “Demon” Finn Balor, Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred match, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and The Miz vs. Shane McMahon in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!