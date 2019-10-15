Seth Rollins Drafted by WWE Raw With the First Pick of Night 2

Thanks to a roll-up victory by Becky Lynch over Charlotte Flair, Monday Night Raw kicked off the second night of the 2019 WWE Draft with the first pick of the evening. The Red Brand selected WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with their first pick, followed by Flair and Andrade with his manager Zelina Vega. Meanwhile SmackDown picked WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and all three members of The New Day. Rollins cut a promo early in the evening, promising that he was going “Fiend Hunting” following the controversial finish between he and Bray Wyatt at the Hell in a Cell. That match infamously ended with Rollins winning via referee stoppage when he pulled out a sledgehammer from under the ring and whacked Wyatt with it.

The second night of selections will continue throughout Raw, as 40 wrestlers are available in tonight’s draft pool. Unlike with SmackDown, WWE.com’s article listing the available stars didn’t spoil the order in which the wrestlers were selected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

⬇️ NIGHT 2 WWE DRAFT THREAD ⬇️ The first #WWEDraft pick of the night presented by @Xfinity is in, and it’s none other than #UniversalChampion @WWERollins for #RAW! pic.twitter.com/f5XXYhUfU4 — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019

Here are the results from Night 1 of the Draft from Friday.

SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Raw