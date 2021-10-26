WWE Raw: New No. 1 Contender for Big E’s WWE Champion Crowned in Ladder Match

This week’s Monday Night Raw crowned a new No. 1 contender for Big E’s WWE Championship as Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a four-way Ladder Match. Late in the match Rollins sent Owens through a ladder with a back bodydrop, then yanked Balor off the ladder when he was inches away from the contract and knocked him out with a Curb Stomp before climbing up to grab the contract.

There’s no word yet on when the match will take place, though with WWE keeping the “Battle for Brand Supremacy” theme for this year’s Survivor Series the match will likely take place on Raw in the coming weeks. A Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair has already been confirmed for next week’s show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE released its 2022 pay-per-view schedule earlier today. Check out the list below:

Saturday, Jan. 1: Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Unnamed February Pay-Per-View (Reportedly Saudi Arabia event)

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8: Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5: Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4: Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Unnamed October Pay-Per-View (Reportedly Saudi Arabia event)

Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

In an interview with ComicBook shortly after he became WWE Champion, E talked about how his victory felt compared to when Kofi Kingston won the same title back at WrestleMania 35.

“Both were incredible. KofiMania, that’s hard to beat, that whole run, that rise, seeing people with him from his first match to that title. When seeing just the amount of people who cried tears of joy and sent us evidence was really incredible. This one was different. I guess the Kofi one’s unique because I can look out, I’m outside of it in a way, even though I’m in it, because I can say, ‘Oh, of course, Kofi’s deserving of it, and he’s ready for this, and it’s the right moment and everything’s built perfectly.’” E said. “It’s a little bit different for me when it’s just me, and I’m trying. It’s a lot of the work I’ve done, as well, on myself, but I’m trying to do a better job at realizing and seeing myself outside of myself and not telling myself the lie that, ‘Oh, I’m not worthy or whatever it is,’ and I’ve done that too often in my life, is kind of tell myself these mistruths and these lies. We all do that, that negative self-talk.

“So, it’s just different in the sense that I can objectively watch Kofi and be happy for him and know, hey, what an incredible human being but, when it’s me, there’s still that part of me that wants to say, ‘Everyone’s too nice.’ I’m a bit all over the place with this description, but it feels like an acknowledgment that I’ve done things the right way. Sometimes, you don’t know,” he continued.