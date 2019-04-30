WWE Raw: Shane McMahon Reignites Feud With The Miz

Shane McMahon has been a busy man lately. After kicking off a feud with Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown Live while aligning himself with Elias, McMahon made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this week and held cost The Miz a match against Bobby Lashley.

After the bout McMahon had Lashley knock Miz out before repeatedly beating him with strikes and locking in a triangle submission. He had a referee had him a microphone while he still had the hold locked in, and reminded Miz that he’s the best wrestler in the world.

The story between Miz and McMahon stretches all the way back to the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back in early November. Miz injured himself prior to the final round of the World Cup tournament at the event, which caused McMahon to insert himself into the match and beat Dolph Ziggler to earn a trophy that declared him the “Best in the World.” In the following weeks Miz would claim that he was “two-thirds the best in the world,” and started pleading with McMahon to be his tag partner in order to make his father proud of him.

The pair eventually won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the Royal Rumble in January. But after dropping the titles a month later to the Usos, McMahon turned heel on Miz and punched his father while he was sitting at ringside.

McMahon and Miz faced each other at WrestleMania 35 in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Miz tossed McMahon around the arena and eventually led him to a metal platform far away from the ring. The former WWE Champion superplexed McMahon off the platform but wound up getting pinned as McMahon wound up on top of Miz while both men were knocked out.

Miz got a small amount of revenge during the Superstar Shake-up several weeks back, as he chased off McMahon after being announced as the first Superstar to move to Raw.

